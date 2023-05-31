English
    GP Petroleums Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 181.91 crore, down 0.38% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GP Petroleums are:

    Net Sales at Rs 181.91 crore in March 2023 down 0.38% from Rs. 182.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2023 down 53.45% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2023 down 51.83% from Rs. 13.66 crore in March 2022.

    GP Petroleums EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2022.

    GP Petroleums shares closed at 36.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.98% returns over the last 6 months and -26.83% over the last 12 months.

    GP Petroleums
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations181.91184.08182.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations181.91184.08182.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.06107.9984.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods56.1468.1568.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.46-11.533.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.746.776.66
    Depreciation1.121.030.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.026.576.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.375.0912.93
    Other Income0.090.940.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.466.0312.95
    Interest0.190.880.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.285.1512.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.285.1512.24
    Tax1.321.373.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.963.788.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.963.788.51
    Equity Share Capital25.4925.4925.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.741.67
    Diluted EPS0.780.741.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.741.67
    Diluted EPS0.780.741.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GP Petroleums #Lubricants #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:11 am