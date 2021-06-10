GP Petroleums Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 192.68 crore, up 109.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.68 crore in March 2021 up 109.02% from Rs. 92.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2021 up 257.69% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2021 up 50.12% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2020.

GP Petroleums EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2020.

GP Petroleums shares closed at 71.25 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.25% returns over the last 6 months and 53.56% over the last 12 months.