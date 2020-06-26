GP Petroleums Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.18 crore, down 33.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.18 crore in March 2020 down 33.01% from Rs. 137.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2020 down 74.49% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2020 down 59.78% from Rs. 10.02 crore in March 2019.

GP Petroleums EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2019.

GP Petroleums shares closed at 45.80 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.95% returns over the last 6 months and -14.31% over the last 12 months.