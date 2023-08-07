GP Petroleums Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 177.37 crore, down 19.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.37 crore in June 2023 down 19.43% from Rs. 220.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2023 down 59.59% from Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2023 down 55.42% from Rs. 15.59 crore in June 2022.

GP Petroleums EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2022.

GP Petroleums shares closed at 42.00 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.45% returns over the last 6 months and -26.70% over the last 12 months.