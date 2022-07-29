 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GP Petroleums Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.14 crore, up 41.74% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GP Petroleums are:

Net Sales at Rs 220.14 crore in June 2022 up 41.74% from Rs. 155.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2022 up 339.55% from Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.59 crore in June 2022 up 391.95% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2021.

GP Petroleums EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2021.

GP Petroleums shares closed at 46.15 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

GP Petroleums
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 220.14 182.60 155.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 220.14 182.60 155.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 102.83 84.13 61.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 70.81 68.22 36.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.76 3.81 34.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.14 6.66 6.92
Depreciation 0.72 0.71 0.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.01 6.14 20.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.86 12.93 -6.10
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.87 12.95 -6.04
Interest -0.51 0.71 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.38 12.24 -6.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.38 12.24 -6.36
Tax 3.95 3.73 -1.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.43 8.51 -4.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.43 8.51 -4.77
Equity Share Capital 25.49 25.49 25.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 1.67 -0.94
Diluted EPS 2.24 1.67 -0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 1.67 -0.94
Diluted EPS 2.24 1.67 -0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:37 pm
