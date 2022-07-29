GP Petroleums Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.14 crore, up 41.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.14 crore in June 2022 up 41.74% from Rs. 155.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2022 up 339.55% from Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.59 crore in June 2022 up 391.95% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2021.

GP Petroleums EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2021.

GP Petroleums shares closed at 46.15 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)