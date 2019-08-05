GP Petroleums Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 134.51 crore, down 19.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.51 crore in June 2019 down 19.44% from Rs. 166.98 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2019 up 25.08% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.05 crore in June 2019 down 13.31% from Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2018.

GP Petroleums EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2018.

GP Petroleums shares closed at 61.45 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.62% returns over the last 6 months and -14.95% over the last 12 months.