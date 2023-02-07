GP Petroleums Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.08 crore, down 20.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.08 crore in December 2022 down 20.95% from Rs. 232.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2022 down 55.5% from Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2022 down 38.02% from Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2021.