    GP Petroleums Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.08 crore, down 20.95% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GP Petroleums are:

    Net Sales at Rs 184.08 crore in December 2022 down 20.95% from Rs. 232.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2022 down 55.5% from Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2022 down 38.02% from Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2021.

    GP Petroleums
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations184.08204.26232.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations184.08204.26232.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials107.99117.4589.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods68.1563.87134.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.53-0.25-16.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.777.276.52
    Depreciation1.030.690.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.577.668.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.097.5610.64
    Other Income0.940.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.037.5710.66
    Interest0.88-1.29-0.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.158.8611.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.158.8611.46
    Tax1.372.842.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.786.028.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.786.028.50
    Equity Share Capital25.4925.4925.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.741.181.67
    Diluted EPS0.741.181.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.741.181.67
    Diluted EPS0.741.181.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited