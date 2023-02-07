GP Petroleums Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.08 crore, down 20.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.08 crore in December 2022 down 20.95% from Rs. 232.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2022 down 55.5% from Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2022 down 38.02% from Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2021.

GP Petroleums EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in December 2021.

GP Petroleums shares closed at 40.60 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.18% returns over the last 6 months and -26.71% over the last 12 months.