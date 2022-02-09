GP Petroleums Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 232.87 crore, up 37.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.87 crore in December 2021 up 37.09% from Rs. 169.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2021 up 12.49% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2021 up 3.83% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2020.

GP Petroleums EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2020.

GP Petroleums shares closed at 53.70 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)