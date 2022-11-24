Goyal Associate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 1346.93% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.78 0.56 0.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.78 0.56 0.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.21 0.13 0.15 Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.30 0.21 0.40 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 0.18 -0.53 Other Income 0.00 0.00 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 0.19 -0.53 Interest 0.04 0.03 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.21 0.16 -0.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.21 0.16 -0.56 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 0.16 -0.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 0.16 -0.56 Equity Share Capital 4.69 4.69 4.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.04 0.03 -0.12 Diluted EPS 0.04 0.03 -0.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.04 0.03 -0.12 Diluted EPS 0.04 0.03 -0.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited