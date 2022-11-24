Goyal Associate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 1346.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 1346.93% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 136.77% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 154% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Goyal Associate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.