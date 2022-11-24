Goyal Associate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 1346.93% Y-o-Y
November 24, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goyal Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 1346.93% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 136.77% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 154% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.
Goyal Associate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.
|Goyal Associate shares closed at 1.45 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.84% returns over the last 6 months and -56.19% over the last 12 months.
|Goyal Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.78
|0.56
|0.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.78
|0.56
|0.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.13
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.21
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.18
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.19
|-0.53
|Interest
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.16
|-0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.21
|0.16
|-0.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|0.16
|-0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|0.16
|-0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|4.69
|4.69
|4.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.03
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.03
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.03
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.03
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited