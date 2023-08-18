Goyal Associate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore, up 75.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore in June 2023 up 75.61% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 12.13% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 27.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

Goyal Associate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Goyal Associate shares closed at 1.69 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.69% returns over the last 6 months and -7.65% over the last 12 months.