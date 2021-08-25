Goyal Associate Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 6819.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in June 2021 up 6819.12% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 882.74% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 up 1200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Goyal Associate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

Goyal Associate shares closed at 5.05 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 87.04% returns over the last 6 months and 531.25% over the last 12 months.