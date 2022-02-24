Goyal Associate Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 62.33% Y-o-Y
February 24, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goyal Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 62.33% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 down 469.64% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 300% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.
Goyal Associate shares closed at 2.28 on February 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.90% returns over the last 6 months and -13.96% over the last 12 months.
|Goyal Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|0.05
|0.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.05
|0.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.15
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.40
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.53
|0.07
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.53
|0.07
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.56
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.56
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.56
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.56
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|4.69
|4.69
|4.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.12
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.12
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.12
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.12
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited