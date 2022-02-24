Goyal Associate Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 62.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 62.33% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 down 469.64% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 300% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Goyal Associate shares closed at 2.28 on February 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.90% returns over the last 6 months and -13.96% over the last 12 months.