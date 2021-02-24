Goyal Associate Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 64.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 64.37% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 2.13% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Goyal Associate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Goyal Associate shares closed at 2.65 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 231.25% returns over the last 6 months and 295.52% over the last 12 months.