Gowra Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 0.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 0.59% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 62.8% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 57.63% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

Gowra Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in September 2021.

Gowra Leasing shares closed at 23.80 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.61% returns over the last 6 months and 13.33% over the last 12 months.