Gowra Leasing Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 39.46% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in September 2018 up 39.46% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2018 up 44.5% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2018 up 21.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2017.

Gowra Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2017.

Gowra Leasing shares closed at 19.00 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -21.81% returns over the last 6 months and -21.33% over the last 12 months.