Gowra Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 200.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 200.39% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 349.88% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 up 490.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Gowra Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.

Gowra Leasing shares closed at 20.98 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and -15.91% over the last 12 months.