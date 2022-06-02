Gowra Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 57.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 57.46% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 2124.39% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 1200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Gowra Leasing shares closed at 24.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.98% returns over the last 6 months and 34.86% over the last 12 months.