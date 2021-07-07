Gowra Leasing Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 37.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2021 up 37.82% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 97.13% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 93.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

Gowra Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2020.

Gowra Leasing shares closed at 19.35 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.59% returns over the last 6 months and 38.21% over the last 12 months.