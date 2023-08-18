English
    Gowra Leasing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 208.69% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gowra Leasing & Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in June 2023 up 208.69% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2023 up 531.25% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2023 up 526.09% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.
    Gowra Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2022.Gowra Leasing shares closed at 22.60 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.72% returns over the last 6 months and -6.22% over the last 12 months.
    Gowra Leasing & Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.000.470.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.000.470.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.09
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.870.070.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.290.18
    Other Income1.420.140.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.440.430.23
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.440.430.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.440.430.23
    Tax0.360.220.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.080.210.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.080.210.17
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.600.690.57
    Diluted EPS3.600.690.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.600.690.57
    Diluted EPS3.600.690.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Gowra Leasing #Gowra Leasing & Finance #Results
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

