Gowra Leasing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 8.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in June 2022 down 8.02% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 16.73% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 21.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Gowra Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2021.

Gowra Leasing shares closed at 22.60 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.80% returns over the last 6 months and -17.52% over the last 12 months.