Gowra Leasing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 8.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2021 up 8.19% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 0.69% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

Gowra Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2020.

Gowra Leasing shares closed at 27.45 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 77.67% returns over the last 12 months.