Gowra Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 38.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in December 2022 up 38.27% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 141.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 129.63% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.