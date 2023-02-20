Gowra Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 38.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in December 2022 up 38.27% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 141.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 129.63% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Gowra Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021.

Gowra Leasing shares closed at 19.70 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.26% returns over the last 6 months and -11.46% over the last 12 months.