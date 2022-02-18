Gowra Leasing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 3.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2021 up 3.2% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 36.07% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

Gowra Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2020.

Gowra Leasing shares closed at 22.25 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)