Gowra Leasing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 8.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 8.01% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 8.1% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 23.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Gowra Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2019.

Gowra Leasing shares closed at 18.55 on March 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.42% returns over the last 6 months and 16.30% over the last 12 months.