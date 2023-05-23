Govind Poy Oxyg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, up 40.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Govind Poy Oxygen are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in March 2023 up 40.39% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 153.98% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 up 950% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
Govind Poy Oxyg EPS has increased to Rs. 7.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.42 in March 2022.
|Govind Poy Oxygen
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.97
|2.56
|2.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.97
|2.56
|2.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.73
|0.68
|0.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.62
|0.44
|0.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|0.09
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.35
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.16
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.90
|0.68
|0.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.16
|-0.55
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.19
|-0.50
|Interest
|0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.16
|-0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.31
|0.16
|-0.52
|Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.29
|0.14
|-0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.29
|0.14
|-0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.24
|3.51
|-13.42
|Diluted EPS
|7.24
|3.51
|-13.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.24
|3.51
|-13.42
|Diluted EPS
|7.24
|3.51
|-13.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited