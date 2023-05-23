Govind Poy Oxyg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, up 40.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in March 2023 up 40.39% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 153.98% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 up 950% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Govind Poy Oxyg EPS has increased to Rs. 7.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.42 in March 2022.