Govind Poy Oxyg Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, down 15.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Govind Poy Oxygen are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in March 2020 down 15.72% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 1044.05% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 154.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.
|Govind Poy Oxygen
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.72
|1.94
|2.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.72
|1.94
|2.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.52
|0.61
|0.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.34
|0.46
|0.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.02
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.25
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.60
|0.57
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.02
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.07
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.01
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|-0.01
|0.04
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|2.35
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.60
|-0.30
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-3.60
|-0.30
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.60
|-0.30
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-3.60
|-0.30
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:11 am