Govind Poy Oxyg Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, down 15.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in March 2020 down 15.72% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 1044.05% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 154.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.