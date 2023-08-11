Govind Poy Oxyg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore, up 17.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore in June 2023 up 17.41% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 382.77% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 up 450% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Govind Poy Oxyg EPS has increased to Rs. 5.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2022.