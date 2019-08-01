Govind Poy Oxyg Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 0.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in June 2019 down 0.86% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 363.95% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.