Govind Poy Oxyg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Govind Poy Oxygen are:Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore in December 2022 up 15.38% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 52.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 94.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
Govind Poy Oxyg EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2021.
Govind Poy Oxygen
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.562.452.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.562.452.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.680.730.75
Purchase of Traded Goods0.440.510.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.09-0.020.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.350.320.24
Depreciation0.160.130.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.680.690.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.080.01
Other Income0.040.050.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.120.12
Interest0.030.040.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.160.080.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.160.080.10
Tax0.020.000.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.080.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.080.09
Equity Share Capital0.400.400.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.512.012.30
Diluted EPS3.512.012.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.512.012.30
Diluted EPS3.512.012.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

