Gothi Plascon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in September 2022 up 18% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 2.02% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 up 2.99% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

Gothi Plascon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2021.

Gothi Plascon shares closed at 21.25 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.84% returns over the last 6 months and -25.96% over the last 12 months.