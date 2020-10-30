Gothi Plascon Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 27.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in September 2020 up 27.26% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2020 up 1.63% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2020 up 1.37% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2019.

Gothi Plascon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2019.

Gothi Plascon shares closed at 13.00 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 67.74% returns over the last 12 months.