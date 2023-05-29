English
    Gothi Plascon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 1.9% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gothi Plascon (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in March 2023 down 1.9% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 1752.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.Gothi Plascon shares closed at 41.75 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.52% returns over the last 6 months and 87.22% over the last 12 months.
    Gothi Plascon (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.051.081.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.051.081.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00--0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.150.17
    Depreciation0.090.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.220.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.620.62
    Other Income0.00--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.620.63
    Interest0.03--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.360.620.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.360.620.63
    Tax0.56--0.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.200.620.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.200.620.01
    Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.200.600.02
    Diluted EPS-0.200.600.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.200.600.02
    Diluted EPS-0.200.600.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:11 pm