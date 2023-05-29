Gothi Plascon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 1.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gothi Plascon (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in March 2023 down 1.9% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 1752.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.
|Gothi Plascon shares closed at 41.75 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.52% returns over the last 6 months and 87.22% over the last 12 months.
|Gothi Plascon (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.05
|1.08
|1.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.05
|1.08
|1.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.15
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.22
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|0.62
|0.62
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|0.62
|0.63
|Interest
|0.03
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.62
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.36
|0.62
|0.63
|Tax
|0.56
|--
|0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|0.62
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|0.62
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.60
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.60
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.60
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.60
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited