Gothi Plascon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 1.9% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.05 1.08 1.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.05 1.08 1.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -- 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.18 0.15 0.17 Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.39 0.22 0.18 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 0.62 0.62 Other Income 0.00 -- 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 0.62 0.63 Interest 0.03 -- 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.36 0.62 0.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.36 0.62 0.63 Tax 0.56 -- 0.61 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 0.62 0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 0.62 0.01 Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.20 0.60 0.02 Diluted EPS -0.20 0.60 0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.20 0.60 0.02 Diluted EPS -0.20 0.60 0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited