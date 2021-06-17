Gothi Plascon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 2.39% Y-o-Y
June 17, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gothi Plascon (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in March 2021 up 2.39% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 down 12.85% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021 down 12.86% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2020.
Gothi Plascon shares closed at 24.00 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 104.08% returns over the last 6 months
|Gothi Plascon (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.03
|0.87
|1.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.03
|0.87
|1.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.10
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.16
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|0.54
|0.61
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|0.54
|0.62
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.52
|0.54
|0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.52
|0.54
|0.62
|Tax
|0.55
|--
|0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.54
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.54
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.53
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.53
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.53
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.53
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited