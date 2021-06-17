Gothi Plascon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 2.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in March 2021 up 2.39% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 down 12.85% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021 down 12.86% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2020.

Gothi Plascon shares closed at 24.00 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 104.08% returns over the last 6 months