Gothi Plascon Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 42.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gothi Plascon (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in March 2020 up 42.39% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 35.32% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2020 down 12.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2019.
Gothi Plascon shares closed at 7.87 on May 21, 2020 (BSE)
|Gothi Plascon (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.01
|0.75
|0.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.01
|0.75
|0.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.12
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.17
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.61
|0.38
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.20
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.62
|0.59
|0.50
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.62
|0.59
|0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.62
|0.59
|0.50
|Tax
|0.65
|--
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.59
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.59
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.57
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.57
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.57
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.57
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:22 am