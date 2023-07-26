Gothi Plascon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, up 0.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in June 2023 up 0.2% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2023 up 7.03% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2023 up 5.48% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

Gothi Plascon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2022.

Gothi Plascon shares closed at 32.51 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.43% returns over the last 6 months and 62.14% over the last 12 months.