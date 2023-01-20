Gothi Plascon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 2.75% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 8.07% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 5.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Gothi Plascon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2021.

Gothi Plascon shares closed at 31.70 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 65.97% returns over the last 6 months and 10.07% over the last 12 months.