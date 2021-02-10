Gothi Plascon Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 15.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in December 2020 up 15.88% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020 down 7.46% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020 down 7.46% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2019.

Gothi Plascon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2019.

Gothi Plascon shares closed at 20.95 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.67% returns over the last 6 months and 171.73% over the last 12 months.