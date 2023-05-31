English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gorani Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, down 4.09% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gorani Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in March 2023 down 4.09% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 167.4% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 133.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.

    Gorani Ind shares closed at 161.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.19% returns over the last 6 months and 10.12% over the last 12 months.

    Gorani Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.9412.348.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.9412.348.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.259.874.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.270.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.55-0.110.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.940.910.96
    Depreciation0.100.110.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.100.270.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.021.021.31
    Other Income0.420.040.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.601.061.38
    Interest0.240.180.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.840.881.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.840.881.25
    Tax-0.220.230.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.620.650.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.620.650.92
    Equity Share Capital5.365.364.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.151.221.88
    Diluted EPS-1.151.221.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.151.221.88
    Diluted EPS-1.151.221.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Gorani Ind #Gorani Industries #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:00 am