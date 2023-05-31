Gorani Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, down 4.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gorani Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in March 2023 down 4.09% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 167.4% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 133.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.
Gorani Ind shares closed at 161.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.19% returns over the last 6 months and 10.12% over the last 12 months.
|Gorani Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.94
|12.34
|8.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.94
|12.34
|8.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.25
|9.87
|4.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.27
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.55
|-0.11
|0.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|0.91
|0.96
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.11
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.10
|0.27
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.02
|1.02
|1.31
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|1.06
|1.38
|Interest
|0.24
|0.18
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.84
|0.88
|1.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.84
|0.88
|1.25
|Tax
|-0.22
|0.23
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|0.65
|0.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|0.65
|0.92
|Equity Share Capital
|5.36
|5.36
|4.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|1.22
|1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|1.22
|1.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|1.22
|1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|1.22
|1.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited