Gorani Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, down 4.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in March 2023 down 4.09% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 167.4% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 133.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.

Gorani Ind shares closed at 161.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.19% returns over the last 6 months and 10.12% over the last 12 months.