Gorani Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore, up 92.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore in March 2022 up 92.11% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022 up 558.96% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Gorani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2021.

Gorani Ind shares closed at 90.85 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)