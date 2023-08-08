Gorani Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore, down 12.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore in June 2023 down 12.69% from Rs. 9.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 32.01% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 down 18.56% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.

Gorani Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

Gorani Ind shares closed at 130.20 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.27% returns over the last 6 months and -23.03% over the last 12 months.