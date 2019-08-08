Gorani Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore in June 2019 up 20.41% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2019 up 23.99% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019 up 13.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2018.

Gorani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2018.

Gorani Ind shares closed at 12.71 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.81% returns over the last 6 months and -46.14% over the last 12 months.