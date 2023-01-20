Gorani Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore, up 27.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore in December 2022 up 27.64% from Rs. 9.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 90.27% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 77.27% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

Gorani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

Gorani Ind shares closed at 186.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 353.46% over the last 12 months.