Gorani Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.67 crore, up 42.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.67 crore in December 2021 up 42.59% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021 up 40.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021 up 53.49% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

Gorani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2020.

Gorani Ind shares closed at 49.50 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 137.98% returns over the last 6 months and 322.35% over the last 12 months.