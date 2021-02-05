Gopala Poly Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, up 100.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in December 2020 up 100.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.44 crore in December 2020 up 1870.79% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2020 down 124.06% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2019.

Gopala Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 69.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.75 in December 2019.

Gopala Poly shares closed at 6.30 on November 09, 2020 (BSE)