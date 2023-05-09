Gopal Iron Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 425.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 425.21% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 95.19% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Gopal Iron shares closed at 7.77 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.53% returns over the last 6 months and 3.60% over the last 12 months.