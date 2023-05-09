English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gopal Iron Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 425.21% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 425.21% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 95.19% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Gopal Iron shares closed at 7.77 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.53% returns over the last 6 months and 3.60% over the last 12 months.

    Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.700.390.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.700.390.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.38--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.65--0.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.010.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.01-0.05
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.01-0.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.01-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.01-0.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.01-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.01-0.05
    Equity Share Capital4.924.924.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.01-0.09
    Diluted EPS--0.01-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.01-0.09
    Diluted EPS--0.01-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gopal Iron #Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:33 pm