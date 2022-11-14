 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goodyear Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.86 crore, up 9.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodyear India are:

Net Sales at Rs 766.86 crore in September 2022 up 9.82% from Rs. 698.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.10 crore in September 2022 down 30.8% from Rs. 39.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.71 crore in September 2022 down 23.64% from Rs. 66.41 crore in September 2021.

Goodyear EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.98 in September 2021.

Goodyear shares closed at 1,078.15 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.23% returns over the last 6 months and 6.40% over the last 12 months.

Goodyear India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 766.86 818.97 698.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 766.86 818.97 698.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 339.06 314.89 273.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 266.62 254.25 238.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.20 50.65 0.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.65 43.66 40.79
Depreciation 13.48 12.88 12.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.71 95.49 84.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.54 47.15 47.05
Other Income 4.69 4.17 6.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.23 51.32 53.43
Interest 1.01 0.88 0.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.22 50.44 52.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.22 50.44 52.52
Tax 9.12 12.70 13.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.10 37.74 39.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.10 37.74 39.16
Equity Share Capital 23.07 23.07 23.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.75 16.36 16.98
Diluted EPS 11.75 16.36 16.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.75 16.36 16.98
Diluted EPS 11.75 16.36 16.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

